Analyzing XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

XBP Global has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XBP Global and WEX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Global $142.77 million 0.53 -$12.37 million N/A N/A WEX $2.63 billion 1.96 $309.60 million $7.91 19.03

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Global and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Global -11.24% N/A -9.62% WEX 11.79% 41.87% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XBP Global and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 WEX 0 13 3 0 2.19

WEX has a consensus target price of $180.91, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than XBP Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of XBP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of XBP Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WEX beats XBP Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Global

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

