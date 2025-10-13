Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 4.3%

DXCM stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

