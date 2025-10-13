Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 6,249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOUN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.60.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 41,167 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $823,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 608,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,720. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,860,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,772,640. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,035 in the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

