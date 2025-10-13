Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II $SABA Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,886 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 41.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 19.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 274,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 891,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 1.2%

SABA opened at $8.93 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 770.0%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

