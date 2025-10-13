Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) vs. China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Critical Contrast

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and China Networks International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $530.10 million 3.19 $37.79 million $0.34 29.94 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 9.79% 5.00% 4.46% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and China Networks International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 14 1 0 2.07 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than China Networks International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats China Networks International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

