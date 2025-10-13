Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

