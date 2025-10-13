Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 488,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:IRM opened at $101.98 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 728.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,242.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

