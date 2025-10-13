Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,590,000 after purchasing an additional 422,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2%

SHW opened at $332.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.