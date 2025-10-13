Blue Trust Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.64 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

