Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JNJ opened at $190.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

