IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,880 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE KMB opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $119.36 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.