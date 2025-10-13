Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.33 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,599,000 after buying an additional 363,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cencora by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cencora by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $318.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $221.95 and a one year high of $319.68.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

