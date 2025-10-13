IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

