KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $241.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $407.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WING

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.