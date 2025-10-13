IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 173 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after purchasing an additional 424,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,907,000 after acquiring an additional 319,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $413.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.70. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $440.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.43.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

