Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $203,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $342,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 22.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.