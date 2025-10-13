Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 978 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 561.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 68,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Trading Up 8.7%

NYSE:MP opened at $78.59 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.