Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE CAT opened at $491.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $511.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.23 and its 200-day moving average is $384.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.