Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

