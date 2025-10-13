Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

