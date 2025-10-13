Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,675 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 314,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Oklo by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 218,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,854.72. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE OKLO opened at $147.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $161.41. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

