Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $765.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $760.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.66. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.