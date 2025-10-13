Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 4.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 203.8% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ringcentral during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 27.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 995,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 212,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $825,129.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,935.66. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,362.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $2,291,052. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE RNG opened at $26.39 on Monday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

