Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,790 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $28.62.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.