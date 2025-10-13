Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,790 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

