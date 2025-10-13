Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 6.77. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,123.54. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,468. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,250 shares of company stock worth $7,713,675 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APLD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

