KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 33,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,587,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,640. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.