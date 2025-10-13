KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $392.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.94, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $365.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.07.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

