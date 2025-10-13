Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $324.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

