IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 780.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IONQ shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE IONQ opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.60. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

