Parker Financial LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Parker Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $48.31 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

