KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 485.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.54 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.