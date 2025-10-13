Reviewing Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Linde alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 20.20% 19.09% 9.19% Mativ -23.09% 4.12% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 2 8 2 3.00 Mativ 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Linde and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Linde currently has a consensus price target of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Mativ has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Mativ.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Linde pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mativ pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Linde has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Mativ has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mativ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linde and Mativ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.01 billion 6.45 $6.57 billion $14.06 32.28 Mativ $1.98 billion 0.27 -$48.70 million ($8.35) -1.16

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Linde beats Mativ on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.