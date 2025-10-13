East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,606,393.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,165.69. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price target on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

