Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $29.32 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,790,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.2% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $486.39 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

