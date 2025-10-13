Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,922 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PREF stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

