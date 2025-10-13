Ciena Corporation $CIEN Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 516.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 322.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,431 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $165.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

