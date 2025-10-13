Truist Financial Corp Acquires 13,060 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

JBND opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $54.60.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

