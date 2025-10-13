Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $248.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

