Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 520,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 209,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 340.0% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 204,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 158,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $331,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.