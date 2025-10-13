Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,250,099 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 294.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,014,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $262,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

