Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 4,661 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.