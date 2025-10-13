FIDELIS iM LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

FIDELIS iM LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

