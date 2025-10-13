Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 11,044 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $128.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

