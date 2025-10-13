Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.