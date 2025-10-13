Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 275.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WMB opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.