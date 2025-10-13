Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.65 and a 200 day moving average of $236.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.