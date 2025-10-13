St. Louis Trust Co Sells 554 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $63.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

