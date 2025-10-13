D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

