Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 25,413 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 184.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $81.34 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

