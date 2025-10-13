Comparing Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ingredion and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion 9.24% 19.04% 10.09% Celsius 7.91% 36.88% 10.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingredion and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion 0 3 3 0 2.50 Celsius 1 4 19 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ingredion currently has a consensus target price of $147.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.89%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $63.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Ingredion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingredion is more favorable than Celsius.

85.3% of Ingredion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ingredion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingredion and Celsius”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion $7.32 billion 1.05 $647.00 million $10.25 11.69 Celsius $1.67 billion 9.40 $145.07 million $0.37 164.05

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Ingredion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ingredion has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celsius beats Ingredion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers starch products for use in a range of processed foods; cornstarch; specialty paper starches for enhanced drainage, fiber retention, oil and grease resistance, improved printability, and biochemical oxygen demand control; starches and specialty starches for textile industry; industrial starches are used in the production of construction materials, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, as well as in mining and water filtration; and specialty industrial starches for use in biomaterial applications, including biodegradable plastics, fabric softeners and detergents, hair and skin care applications, dusting powders for surgical gloves, and in the production of glass fiber and insulation. It also provides sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrin, glucose syrup solids, and non-genetically modified organism syrups for applications in food and beverage products, such as baked goods, snack foods, canned fruits, condiments, candy and other sweets, dairy products, ice cream, jams and jellies, prepared mixes, table syrups, and beverages. In addition, the company sells refined corn oil, corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal; and other products, including fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees, and essences, as well as pulse proteins and hydrocolloids systems and blends. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

